Balakrishna calls ex-Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy a 'psycho', YSRCP hits back

Amaravati, Sep 26 Top Tollywood actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna called former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy a 'psycho', evoking strong reaction from YSR Congress Party.

Speaking in the State Assembly on Thursday, Balakrishna not only used objectionable word for the former Chief Minister but also dragged megastar Chiranjeevi in a controversy and expressed displeasure with Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh over his name being listed at ninth place in an invitation by the Film Development Corporation.

Balakrishna, the Hindupur MLA, who is the brother-in-law of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, sparked a row with his comments as Chiranjeevi came out with a swift response while opposition YSR Congress Party interpreted this as cracks within the ruling coalition government, led by TDP.

Kandula Durgesh belongs to Jana Sena Party, which is led by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who is also a popular actor and younger brother of Chiranjeevi.

It all started when BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas, while speaking on law and order in the state, claimed that when YSRCP was in power and Tollywood personalities wanted to meet the then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss industry-related issues, he was not giving them appointment.

Srinivas also claimed that when a delegation of film personalities went to the Chief Minister's house to meet him, he came down only after Chiranjeevi raised his voice.

Balakrishna intervened to term the BJP MLA's claim as false.

He remarked that a delegation of film industry representatives had gone to meet the 'psycho' (referring to former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy).

"It's false that he (former CM Jagan Mohan Reddy) came to meet them (Tollywood personalities) when Chiranjeevi raised his voice," Balakrishna said.

The actor also claimed that Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted the industry delegation to meet the Cinematography Minister.

Balakrishna also expressed his displeasure that his name was ninth on the list of an invitation he received recently from the Film Development Corporation to discuss industry-related issues.

He directly addressed Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh to express his unhappiness.

After Balakrishna's comments in the Assembly, Chiranjeevi clarified that he went to the then Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence at his invitation.

The megastar said that during the lunch he explained to Jagan Mohan Reddy about the problems faced by the Tollywood industry and sought time to meet him with a delegation of industry representatives.

Chiranjeevi added that initially he was told that in view of Covid-19 restrictions, only five persons should come but they agreed when it was conveyed that the delegation will have 10 members.

The megastar also revealed that he tried to contact Balakrishna to join the delegation but he was not reachable.

Chiranjeevi said the discussions with the Chief Minister were held in a cordial manner and claimed that because of his initiative the government agreed to increase the rates of cinema tickets.

YSR Congress Party reacted strongly to comments made by Balakrishna in the Assembly .

Former MP Bharat Margani said that they condemn the use of the derogatory and abusive word by Balakrishna.

MLC Tumati Madhava Rao said Balakrishna had spoken in the Assembly without any context, making disgraceful remarks that only exposed the internal rifts within the ruling TDP coalition.

"If Balakrishna has problems with Chandrababu Naidu or Pawan Kalyan, he must resolve them within his camp. Dragging Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy into their factional fights is unacceptable," he added.

YSRCP General Secretary Jupudi Prabhakar called Balakrishna as the real "psycho".

"No one surpasses Balakrishna in such behaviour. He even secured a mental health certificate in the Bellamkonda Suresh firing case. A man with such a history calling Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy a psycho is laughable," he said.

He added that Balakrishna's frustration likely stems from Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan sidelining him within the ruling TDP-led coalition government.

