Balakrishna, Jr NTR donate Rs 50 lakh each to Andhra, Telangana for flood relief

Hyderabad, Sep 3 Top actors N. Balakrishna and Jr NTR are among Tollywood personalities who have come forward to announce donations for flood-hit Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Balakrishna announced Rs 50 lakh each to the Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Balakrishna is also a member of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and a leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which heads the coalition government.

The senior actor’s announcement came hours after his nephew and young actor Jr NTR announced Rs 50 lakh each for the Chief Minister’s Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Jr NTR posted on X that he was pained by the devastation caused by heavy rains and floods in the Telugu states and prayed people of both the states recover from the calamity soon.

Andhra Pradesh’s Education Minister Nara Lokesh thanked Jr NTR saying the contribution will go a long way in helping our people recover from the devastation caused by floods.

Actor Vishwak Sen also pledged a Rs 5 lakh donation each to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister’s Relief Funds to support the flood relief efforts. “In these devastating times of calamity, I am pledging a donation of ₹5 lakhs to the Telangana CM Relief Fund to support the flood relief efforts in the state. This contribution is a small step towards alleviating the suffering of those affected by the floods,” wrote the actor in a similar post for both the states.

Earlier, Vyjayanthi Movies announced Rs 25 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh CM Relief Fund. The production house of Aswani Dutt announced the contribution to support relief efforts following the recent heavy rainfall. “This state has given us so much, and we feel it’s our duty to give back during this challenging time. We want to emphasise that this gesture is made with love and respect for all states and communities across the country, as we stand united in supporting one another,” reads the post on X.

Director Trivikram Srinivas, producers S. Radhakrishna and S. Naga Vamsi together announced Rs 50 lakh towards the relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Telugu states. They hoped and prayed for the speedy recovery of people affected by the floods.

