Ballia Violence: 4 Injured In Clashes Between Two Groups During Taziya Procession On Ashura Day in Uttar Pradesh

At least four people were injured during clashes between two groups during the taziya procession on Ashura Day in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Sunday night, July 6. The incident took place in front of a house over an electric wire in Kharika village under the Revati police station area.

The incident occurred at 11 pm when the taziya procession was returning from Karbala. A confrontation took place between the residents of the house where the wire issue had arisen. Four people were injured in the incident—two of them sustained serious injuries, one was injured in the wrist, and another in the abdomen. The remaining two had head injuries, said Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh.

Ballia, Uttar Pradesh: Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh says, " In the morning, during the Taziya procession, a verbal dispute occurred in front of a house over an electric wire. Later, when the Taziyas were returning from Karbala, a clash broke out between both parties. The… pic.twitter.com/eERS2DX1Lz — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2025

All the injured were taken to the district hospital, where two were referred for further treatment. The injured people have been identified as Nausad Ansari (21), Tipu Ansari (20), Mohammad Intezar (18) and Arsh Mohammad (16).

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said a case has been registered. Strict action will be taken against those who are involved in the violence. Police are currently present at the scene.