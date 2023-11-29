Ban on BS III petrol & BS IV diesel vehicles revoked, Delhi govt clarifies

New Delhi, Nov 29 The Delhi government has clarified that a ban on BS III petrol and BS IV diesel Light Motor Vehicles, or LMV (four wheelers), plying in the national capital has been revoked with immediate effect till further orders.

The development comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee issued an order on Tuesday revoking the Stage-III actions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) with immediate effect in Delhi and its peripherals.

The decision, made in response to the prevailing air quality conditions by CAQM, rescinds the order issued on November 2.

“The Sub Committee for invoking actions under the GRAP, in its order dated 28.11.2023 has directed to revoke the order issued vide dated 02.11.2023 for actions under Stage-III of the GRAP with immediate effect. However, actions under Stage I & II of the GRAP shall remain invoked,” read the order issued by the Deputy Commissioner (Pollution Control Department) Yogesh Sharma late Tuesday night.

“In view of the above, the restrictions imposed for plying of BS III, petrol and BS IV. diesel LMVs (four wheelers) in the jurisdiction of NCT of Delhi are hereby revoked with immediate effect till further orders."

The air quality in the national capital continued to remain under the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday morning with the overall AQI at 318, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

