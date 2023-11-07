Ban on firecracker applicable to whole country not just for Delhi-NCR, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the ban imposed on the sale and use of firecrackers is not just confined to Delhi-NCR only, instead it applies to the whole country. The top court made this observation while responding to a plea over alarming high pollution levels in Udaipur, falling air quality index and lack of regulations to demarcate noise pollution levels.

It may be noted that the Supreme Court had earlier refused to lift the ban on the sale of firecrackers as it was contributing to the air pollution crisis. The Supreme Court, while upholding the ban on firecrackers, asserted that ''curbing pollution is not just the court's duty.'' “When it comes to pollution, there is a wrong perception it is the duty of courts. But it has to be everybody’s duty,” the top court said.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai recently said in a press conference that all types of firecrackers will remain banned in the national capital during this year's Diwali as well. The ban also included the manufacturing, storage, sale, online delivery, and bursting of any type of firecrackers, Rai said. Rai also said that the police in Delhi-NCR have been asked not to issue licenses for firecrackers.

It may be noted that a number of pleas have been filed challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in Delhi. The top court remarked that only punishing the ones who fired the crackers is not enough and authorities have to go to the source of these crackers. In 2021, the Supreme Court clarified there was no blanket ban on the use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain barium salts are prohibited.