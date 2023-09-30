Ban on Manipuri actor Soma Laishram lifted

Imphal, Sep 30 Kangliepak Kanba Lup (KKL), an Imphal-based civil body, which put a three-year ban on Manipuri film actor Soma Laishram, lifted the interdict on Saturday, giving a breather to the 31-year-old film star.

KKL had accused her of turning show-stopper in a beauty pageant held in Delhi on September 16, despite a general appeal it made to the people and a 'personal advice' to her to abstain from partaking in such events when Manipur is on the boil of ethnic crisis.

Accordingly, the civil body barred Soma, a resident of Kongjeng Hajari Leikai in Imphal West district, from acting and attending social functions for three years with effect from September 18.

Soma, who has acted in over 150 Manipur films and bagged several awards, however had denied the accusations.

Many civil and film bodies, including Film Forum Manipur (FFM) and Cine Actors' Guild Manipur stood by her.

In a statement on Saturday, KKL said that respecting the calls made by civil bodies, it decided to wholly lift the ban put on Soma.

The civil body also admitted that the restriction put on her was a misgiving.

"I'm happy that KKL has understood my response pertaining to the Delhi event and lifted the ban put on me. I'm also thankful to the civil bodies and FFM for supporting me," Soma told the Waari Singbul, an online Imphal based media channel.

