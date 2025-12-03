Banana leaf prices surge across TN as rains devastate plantations

Chennai, Dec 3 Banana leaf prices have skyrocketed across Tamil Nadu after gale-force winds and heavy rain flattened hundreds of acres of plantations, triggering an acute shortage ahead of the Karthigai Deepam festival.

The sudden spike has put hotels, catering units and families preparing for weddings under severe financial strain. In several wholesale markets, the price of a bundle containing 200-240 leaves climbed to between Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,500, a steep rise compared to pre-rain rates. In retail shops, a set of five leaves was sold for Rs 80- Rs 90.

Traders and farmers said the surge was driven by drastically lower arrivals from major producing regions, coupled with seasonal demand. Before the rains, small bundles cost around Rs 300 and larger ones up to Rs 600. Supplies from key banana-growing belts such as Eral and Kurumbur in Thoothukudi, Kalakkad in Tirunelveli, and Pavoorchatram and Alangulam in Tenkasi have sharply fallen due to extensive crop loss.

During the recent Ayudha Puja festival, prices touched Rs 5,000 per bundle -- considered routine for the season -- but this is the first time such a spike has been recorded during a non-festive period purely because of rain-related damage, farmers noted.

In Madurai’s Mattuthavani central market, where dozens of traders handle banana leaves daily, a bundle of 200 leaves was sold for Rs 1,000 - Rs 1,500. In the Nagercoil APPTA market, a 150-leaf bundle was priced at Rs 800 -Rs 1,000, compared with Rs 250 - Rs 300 during normal periods.

Theni district remained an exception, with no significant change in pricing as local farmers managed to maintain a stable supply. In Tiruchy’s Gandhi Market, the price per bundle shot up to Rs 1,000, a sharp rise within a day.

Farmers reported that constant moisture caused partial damage to leaves, further shrinking the quantity reaching wholesale yards. In Thanjavur district, leaf harvesting was disrupted for three consecutive days, pushing the price of 100 full leaves to nearly three times the usual rate.

The shortage has forced small eateries to switch to paper substitutes to cut costs, while larger hotels continue using banana leaves despite higher procurement rates. Families organising weddings said they had no option but to purchase leaves regardless of the inflated prices, with some spending close to Rs 40,000 for multiple bundles and transportation alone. With rains expected to recede gradually, traders hope supply will stabilise over the next few weeks, though prices are unlikely to drop until fresh plantations recover.

