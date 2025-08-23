Banaras Locomotive Works installs solar panels on tracks, focuses on green energy

New Delhi, Aug 23 In a significant step towards sustainable rail operations, Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) has become the first unit in Indian Railways to install solar panels between operational railway tracks.

The innovation, described as a milestone in the national transporter’s renewable energy mission, highlights BLW’s growing focus on green energy and environmental conservation.

BLW General Manager Naresh Pal Singh said the project is part of the unit’s broader plan to reduce dependence on conventional energy.

“We generate 4.5 megawatt of solar energy, which meets nearly 20 percent of our power requirement. Solar panels have been installed not only on rooftops but also innovatively on tracks,” he said.

The Varanasi-based production unit, which manufactures both diesel and electric locomotives, has steadily shifted focus since the government’s policy decision on 100 per cent electrification.

“Today, most of the diesel locomotives we build are meant for exports or non-railway customers. So far, BLW has exported 174 locomotives and supplied 641 units to non-railway clients,” Singh said.

In total, the unit has produced over 10,800 locomotives, including 8,300 diesel models.

Just last month, BLW flagged off its 2,500th electric locomotive. Looking ahead, the unit is preparing to manufacture the new generation of Amrit Bharat locomotives—24 units this year and 48 next year. Singh added that BLW is expanding into allied services such as diesel loco servicing and wheel servicing to strengthen its profitability.

On the environmental front, BLW is already a “zero-discharge unit.” Water is treated and reused, while rainwater harvesting systems ensure long-term conservation. Nearly 40 percent of the premises is forested area, with 1.5 lakh trees planted. “This year, we will add 5,000 more trees,” Singh said.

The combination of solar expansion, water conservation, and afforestation makes BLW a leading example of how Indian Railways is aligning industrial growth with sustainability goals.

