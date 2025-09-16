Banas Dairy election: Counting on October 11, contest heats up

Palanpur, Sep 16 The schedule for the election of Asia's largest dairy cooperative, Banas Dairy, was announced on Tuesday, setting the stage for a high-stakes political battle.

Counting of votes is slated for October 11.

This year too, speculation is rife about a rival panel taking shape, adding to the political heat around the prestigious cooperative. A flurry of meetings between political leaders and cooperative heavyweights has already begun, making the contest more intriguing.

Observers said the election is drawing unprecedented attention, with political strategists, dairy stakeholders, and members showing visible enthusiasm. The outcome of the Banas Dairy polls often carries wider political significance in North Gujarat.

The election schedule for Banas Dairy has been announced. Nomination forms can be filed between September 16 and 22, followed by the scrutiny of nominations on September 23.

The list of valid nominations will be released on September 24, while September 29 has been fixed as the last date for withdrawal of forms. The final list of contesting candidates will be declared on September 30, and the counting of votes will take place on October 11.

With campaigning expected to intensify in the coming days, the Banas Dairy election is once again shaping up to be a closely watched political event in Gujarat’s cooperative sector.

Banas Dairy, headquartered in Palanpur, Banaskantha district of Gujarat, is Asia's largest milk producers' cooperative and a key member of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

Established in 1969, Banas Dairy was created to strengthen the cooperative movement envisioned by Verghese Kurien under the White Revolution, ensuring fair returns for farmers while building a robust supply chain for milk and dairy products.

Starting with just a few thousand litres of milk per day, the cooperative has grown exponentially, collecting over 90 lakh litres of milk daily from more than 15 lakh farmers spread across Banaskantha and neighbouring districts.

Today, Banas Dairy operates modern processing plants in Palanpur, Faridabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Varanasi, producing milk, butter, ghee, ice cream, cheese, and packaged products. It has also diversified into cattle feed, bakery products, and value-added dairy items, further strengthening its revenue streams.

Financially, Banas Dairy is a giant in India's cooperative sector, with an annual turnover exceeding Rs18,000 crore (2023–24 figures), making it a crucial economic engine not only for North Gujarat but also for the state's rural economy. Its rise from a modest district dairy union to an industry leader reflects the success of Gujarat's cooperative model and its ability to empower millions of farmers through collective growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor