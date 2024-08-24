Bandh banned: MVA leaders mark silent sit-in protests in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Aug 24 Undeterred by the Bombay High Court order restraining the Opposition-sponsored Maharashtra bandh, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Saturday began symbolic, silent, sit-in protests all over the state to highlight the growing atrocities on women.

All through the day the MVA constituents shall organise such protests in all cities, districts, towns and villages of Maharashtra to express the public’s angst over the series of sexual assaults on women, girls and even toddlers in nursery schools, that have rocked the state’s polity.

The protestors will carry black flags and sport black bands on their mouths as a symbolic protest against the gagging of the voice of dissent.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President and ex-Union Minister Sharad Pawar and the party’s Working President Supriya Sule besides other party leaders sat on a silent protest at the statue of Dr. BR Ambedkar in Pune, while a large number of women organised the symbolic black protests at various locations in Pune district and other parts of the state.

Shiv Sena (UBT) President and ex-CM Uddhav Thackeray and MLA Aditya Thackeray will sit along with top party leaders and carry out a silent protest near the Shiv Sena Bhavan, the party headquarters in Dadar, Mumbai.

State Congress President Nana Patole will stage a similar protest in Thane, while other party leaders shall follow suit in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Kolhapur, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Akola, etc.

The trio of Sharad Pawar-Thackeray-Patole on Friday said that they respected the Bombay High Court order and called off the proposed half-day strike planned for Saturday.

However, the MVA converted the ‘bandh’ into a statewide sit-in protest with black flags, black bands across the mouth, arms and wrists since Saturday morning.

However, normal life was not affected anywhere in the state because of the protests.

The leaders have started converging at the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr BR Ambedkar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and other icons, carrying posters and placards, demanding that there should be an improvement in the law and order situation in the state and laws must be implemented stringently to ensure safety of women and girls in Maharashtra.

The MahaYuti Government on Friday said it would implement the Mumbai High Court’s orders and any violations would not be tolerated.

