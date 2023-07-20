Bandh call in Ajmer against murder of Jain monk in Bengaluru evokes good response

Jaipur, July 20 A nationwide bandh call on Thursday to protest the murder of Digambar Jain monk Kam Kumar Nandi in Bengaluru evoked good response in Ajmer with all shops in the city remaining closed.

A small section of the society gathered in front of Daulat Bagh, reached Naya Bazar Choupad and carried out a silent procession, along with saints.

A meeting was held here, in which saints and speakers demanded trial of the case in a fast track court and strictest punishment for the accused.

After the meeting, a memorandum was handed over to the Collector demanding the same.

Walking tours of Jain saints should be provided security. Community shelters should be built at every 20 kilometers for the saints of all communities, including the Jain community, who walk on foot for their whole life, the protesters demanded.

A National Jain Welfare Commission should be formed for the protection of Jain pilgrimages, temples and dharamshalas across the country, they demanded.

Deputy Mayor of Ajmer Neeraj Jain said : "Jain Samaj has called for the nationwide bandh on Thursday, July 20 to protest against the killing of Digambar Jainacharya Kam Kumar Nandi."

The bandh has been supported by various business and social organisations in Ajmer, he said.

