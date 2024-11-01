Bandhavgarh Elephant Deaths: 10 Elephants Die in Past 3 Days in MP; Samples Sent to ICAR-IVRI, Uttar Pradesh for Investigation

Samples collected in connection with the death of 10 elephants in a span of three days this week in Madhya Pradesh's Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve are being sent to ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Uttar Pradesh and the forensic laboratory in Sagar, reported news agency PTI.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has convened an emergency meeting in response to the recent deaths of several elephants in Umaria. The meeting aims to address the situation and develop strategies to prevent further incidents. The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) is overseeing the discussions to ensure effective measures are implemented for wildlife protection and conservation.

Forest department staff destroyed a standing Kodo millet crop in a field in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) after autopsy reports hinted at the possible role of mycotoxins of that crop in the 10 deaths.

On Tuesday, four wild elephants were found dead in Sankhani and Bakeli under Khitoli range of the reserve, while four died on Wednesday and two on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav chairs an emergency meeting over the death of several elephants in Umaria.



"We are sending all the samples we have collected from the field as well as organic, like viscera, liver, kidney etc to the IVRI in Izatnagar in UP's Bareli as well as the MP forensic laboratory in Sagar," Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) L Krishnamoorthy told PTI from BTR over phone.

He heads the five-member committee appointed by the Mohan Yadav government to probe the death of the tuskers in Bandhavgarh, which is spread across Umaria and Katni districts in eastern Madhya Pradesh.

Mr Krishnamoorthy had earlier said samples (viscera) of the elephants were sent to the Jabalpur-based School of Wildlife Forensic and Health (SWFH) to find out toxins, if any, and the cause of death. He was responding to a query on whether the elephants had consumed poisonous pesticides sprayed in the field.

"Only after the reports come in can we arrive at a conclusion on the cause of death. Post mortem reports are suspecting it could be due to Kodo millets," Madhya Pradesh Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF-Wildlife) VKN Ambade told PTI.

A senior veterinarian connected to the probe cited staffers at the reserve and said the elephants fell to the ground and shivered before dying. A ground duty officer said the forest department has identified six farmers from whose field the jumbos ate kodo millets, adding reports will clarify if any pesticide was mixed or sprayed on the crop.

Meanwhile, a five-member team of Delhi-based Wildlife Crime Control Bureau continued their probe into the deaths on the second day on Friday.