Bandi Sanjay demands action on 'drugs party' at farmhouse owned by KTR's kin

Hyderabad, Oct 27 Alleging that family members of former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao participated in the ‘drugs party’ at a farmhouse near Hyderabad, Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday demanded that the Telangana government take serious action.

Reacting to the police raid on a farmhouse allegedly belonging to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRW) working president K. T. Rama Rao’s brother-in-law, Bandi Sanjay warned that people would revolt if the Congress government tries to save KCR’s family members who participated in the ‘drugs party’.

He demanded that the government make CCTV footage of the public raid and seize the passports of those involved.

“There is information that Twitter Tillu’s family members, those close to him and main drug suppliers were present. Hence, the BJP is demanding serious investigation,” he said in a video statement.

Bandi Sanjay often calls K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) as ‘Twitter Tillu’ and has even accused him of consuming drugs. Last week, KTR sent a legal notice to the Union minister for his allegations.

The BJP leader alleged that the Congress government is just pretending to enforce the law but is actually protecting the BRS bigwigs.

“The raid at Janwada farmhouse is merely tip of the iceberg. A proper search would reveal the truth -- even a novice knows drugs don’t simply vanish. Congress govt should not dilute the case -- by giving a predictable statement. It’s like saying “Operation success but the patient died”. It’s is becoming obvious that Congress and BRS are playing a “give and take” game, protecting each other’s interests,” Bandi Sanjay posted on X.

“Speculations are rife that family members were supposedly present, yet Congress is pressuring police to shield them rather than holding them accountable. Twitter Tillu’s family seems to operate in a “drug-free zone,” untouched by law enforcement. Telangana is tired of these half-measures by Congress govt and needs real action against substance abuse,” he added.

“Seize the passports of all high-profile individuals involved, secure their tower locations, and release every piece of CCTV footage. We call for immediate arrests with absolutely no leniency, and no escape routes. If the state thinks it can help these individuals slip away, they’re sorely mistaken,” Bandi Sanjay wrote.

Meanwhile, BJP MP M. Raghunandan Rao has also demanded the state government to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Janwada farmhouse party case. He said police should release the CCTV footage.

“The state must take responsibility to conduct a fair and complete investigation, especially given the involvement of high-profile individuals,” said Raghunandan Rao, the MP from Medak.

Cyberabad Police and the Excise department conducted the raid on the farmhouse allegedly owned by Raj Pakala, a relative of KTR in Janwada, near Hyderabad, on the intervening night of October 26 and 27.

Police found the unauthorised serving of foreign liquor at the party. According to police, there were 21 male and 14 female participants in the party. One of the male participants tested positive for cocaine.

