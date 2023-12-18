Bangal: Raids conducted at Lalit Jha’s house in Parliament security breach case

Kolkata, Dec 18 Three members of the Special Branch of Delhi Police on Monday conducted raids and search operations at the rented accommodation of the prime accused -- Lalit Jha -- in the Parliament security breach case in Burrabazar area in central Kolkata.

The Delhi Police was accompanied by Kolkata Police in conducting the raids.

Sources said that the search operation was conducted at the address of 218 Rabindra Sarani, where Jha had rented a room. The Delhi Police also talked to other tenants of the same building inquiring about Jha. The entire process was video recorded.

After the search operations, Delhi Police also went to the local Girish Park Police Station. The Delhi Police also inquired from their counterparts in Kolkata whether Jha had any past police records with them.

The raids were conducted just a day after the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the state is being deliberately linked to the recent breach of security at the Parliament to divert attention from the acute security lapses.

She said that Jha has no connections with West Bengal. "He has connections with Bihar and Jharkhand but not with West Bengal. Our state’s name is being deliberately dragged in the case. Even the Home Ministry admitted lapses in the security system. All we want is a thorough probe by an independent agency," she said.

