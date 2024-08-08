Bangladesh Crisis: Centre To Diplomatically Deal With Attacks on Hindus, Says Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed confidence on Thursday that the central government will effectively address the alleged attacks on Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh through diplomatic efforts.

He assured that while the Indian government is handling the situation with patience and caution, the focus remains on ensuring safety and maintaining strict vigilance along the Indo-Bangladesh border, which has been fully sealed.

''The Indian government will deal with the situation politically and diplomatically with the new dispensation. We have been asked not to comment much on it but to be patient and tolerant'', the Chief Minister said on the sidelines of a programme here.

''The solution does not lie in allowing those trying to enter India following persecution in the neighbouring country but to ensure their safety and security there. There are various organisations like the UN and others to deal with the situation diplomatically'', Sarma said.

He assured that Assam is maintaining strict border security, permitting entry only to those with valid passports, visas, and bona fide Indian citizenship. Sarma had earlier expressed concerns about the situation in Bangladesh from two angles: the potential influx of people through the border and the risk of the neighboring country becoming a refuge for insurgents from Northeast India.