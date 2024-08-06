Bangladesh Crisis: Government Calls All-Party Meeting at 10 AM Today; EAM Dr S Jaishankar to Brief

The central government, led by PM Narendra Modi, has called an all-party meeting with floor leaders from various political parties amid the Bangladesh crisis that forced Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee to India on Monday. According to the information, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will brief the meeting at 10 AM on Tuesday, August 6.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in both Houses, Rahul Gandhi (Lok Sabha) and Mallikarjun Kharge (Rajya Sabha) to attend the all-party meeting on the Bangladesh issue.

According to the information, political leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, will attend an all-party meeting within a few minutes ahead of a parliamentary statement on the Bangladesh crisis later today.

At least 135 people were killed in Bangladesh on Monday during unrest with police firings, mob beatings, and arson across the country, according to Dhaka Tribune. The country announced on Monday that the clashes between demonstrators and members of the Awami League claimed the lives of at least 96 people in police firings.

After fighting broke out between police and miscreants on Monday, at least 18 people were slain on the outskirts of the capital in the Savar and Dhamrai regions. Prothom Alo, citing Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources, reported that 500 people were brought to the hospital with various injuries including gunshot wounds. 70 of them have been admitted to hospital.

After reports surfaced that Sheikh Hasina had departed from Bangladesh, people took to the streets to celebrate, Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post in the wake of mounting protests and on Monday evening landed at the Hindon Air Base near New Delhi in a C-130 Hercules military transport aircraft.