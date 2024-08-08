Bangladesh Crisis: Meghalaya Government Temporarily Suspends Border Haats Operations Amid Violence

The Meghalaya government has temporarily halted business activities at the border haats along the international border with Bangladesh in response to the current volatile situation in the neighboring country.

According to officials, the Border Security Force (BSF) and state police have provided intelligence indicating a significant risk of cross-border activities by Bangladeshi nationals, banned militant groups, smugglers, and other unauthorized entities if the border haats were to be reopened.

Currently, there are two operational border haats: one in Balat, East Khasi Hills district, and another in Kalaichar, South West Garo Hills district. Several additional haats are in place but have not been fully activated.

A senior government official told PTI, "The government has decided to temporarily suspend business operations at the border haats until the situation in Bangladesh stabilises." This decision follows inputs from the BSF and state police.

On Monday, the state government imposed a curfew along the international border with Bangladesh from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice. Additionally, a meeting will be convened with stakeholders, including the BSF and state police, to discuss the current situation and address the risks of anti-national elements exploiting the circumstances, according to officials.

