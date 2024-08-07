Bangladesh Crisis: Special Air India Flight Brings Back 205 Passengers, Including 6 Infants from Dhaka to New Delhi

A special Air India flight arrived in New Delhi from Dhaka on Wednesday morning, transporting 205 people, including six infants, according to an official. The chartered flight, which departed late Tuesday for the Bangladeshi capital, was operated using an A321 neo aircraft.

According to a report of PTI, the flight brought back 205 people 199 adults and six infants from Dhaka. Air India operated the flight, which took off from the national capital without any passengers, at a very short notice despite infrastructure challenges at the airport there, said the official in the know of the developments.

Air India is set to resume its scheduled operations with two daily flights from New Delhi to Dhaka starting Wednesday. On Tuesday, the airline canceled its morning flight but ran the evening service to Dhaka. Meanwhile, Vistara and IndiGo will continue to operate their flights to the Bangladeshi capital as scheduled.

Vistara runs daily flights from Mumbai to Dhaka and offers three weekly services from Delhi. IndiGo typically operates one daily flight each from Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai to Dhaka, along with two daily services from Kolkata.

