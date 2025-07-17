Bangladesh halts demolition of Satyajit Ray's ancestral home at India's behest

New Delhi, July 17 After concerns were raised by India, the demolition of legendary film-maker Satyajit Ray's ancestral home in Bangladesh's Mymensingh has been halted. The Bangladesh authorities have formed a panel to see how the house, which now has just a few walls left standing, can be reconstructed.

This ancestral home of Ray at Mymensingh City belonged to his grandfather, and renowned exponent in children's literature, Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury.

The issue of the demolition was raised by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who requested the Centre to intervene with the Bangladeshi government to halt the demolition, stating that the house was closely linked to Bengal's cultural history.

At the same time, she had also appealed to the Bangladesh government and all the conscientious people of that country to take steps to preserve this heritage-laden house.

In a post on her official X handle CM Banerjee wrote that reports of the demolition were "extremely distressing".

"The Ray family is one of the foremost bearers and carriers of Bengali culture. Upendrakishore is a pillar of Bengal's renaissance. Therefore, I believe this house is intricately tied to the cultural history of Bengal. I appeal to the Bangladesh government and all the conscientious people of that country to take steps to preserve this heritage-laden house. The Indian government should pay attention to this matter," CM Banerjee wrote.

Soon after her appeal was issued, the Union government announced its proposal to the Bangladesh government to collaborate with Dhaka for the repair and reconstruction of the ancestral property of Ray.

Expressing concern over the demolition, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "We note with profound regret that the ancestral property of noted film-maker and litterateur Satyajit Ray in Mymensingh, Bangladesh, belonging to his grandfather and eminent litterateur, Upendrakishor Ray Chowdhury, is being demolished."

"The property, presently owned by the Government of Bangladesh, is in a state of disrepair. Given the building's landmark status, symbolising Bangla cultural renaissance, it would be preferable to reconsider the demolition and examine options for its repair and reconstruction as a museum of literature and a symbol of the shared culture of India and Bangladesh," the government said.

"The Government of India would be willing to extend cooperation for this purpose," it added.

Earlier, Bangladesh authorities had cited safety risks and suggested that a new concrete structure would replace the dilapidated house and serve as a centre for cultural activities, according to an NDTV report.

