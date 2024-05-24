Bangladesh MP murder case: Bengal court sends accused to 12-day CID custody

Kolkata, May 24 A court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas District on Friday remanded Jihad Hawaldar, the accused in the Bangladesh MP murder case, to 12 days Criminal Investigation Department (CID) custody.

The case pertains to the mysterious death of Bangladesh MP Md Anwarul Azim.

Hawaldar, an illegal infiltrator from Bangladesh, told the CID that he was specially hired and brought to Kolkata from Mumbai for the crime, and was one of those who murdered and then disposed of the Bangladesh MP's body.

On Friday afternoon, Hawaldar was presented before the court, and the CID counsel sought his custody, saying further interrogation of the accused would lead to more crucial clues linked to the murder.

Meanwhile, CID sources said that their officials who had gone to Bangladesh to conduct the probe, have found that Hawaldar faces murder charges there as well.

Hawaldar was specially hired because of his expertise in skinning the bodies and mincing flesh which he developed as a professional butcher.

Sources said that since the body parts of the deceased Bangladesh MP have been disposed of at different places, the process of recovering them is time-consuming for the CID officials investigating the matter.

After getting his 12-day custody, the CID officers will now interrogate him further to have an idea of the probable places where the body parts of the deceased Bangladesh MP might have been dumped.

Azim, a three-time MP in Bangladesh, came to Kolkata for some treatment purposes on May 12 and initially, he stayed at the residence of his long associate and friend in Kolkata Gopal Biswas at Baranagar.

However, on May 14, he went out of Biswas' residence and informed the latter that he would be coming back on the same day.

State police sources said that he went missing since then and his mobile phone was also switched off.

