Bangladesh national fakes RT-PCR report to enter India, sent back post-detection

In a desperate attempt to enter India, a Covid-19 infected Bangladeshi national faked his RT-PCR report but was caught red-handed at the immigration counter of Akhaura land port, Agartala.

Later it was ascertained that he was a COVID infected patient who concealed his health status just to enter India. Accordingly, the Indian authorities denied his permission and he was sent back to Bangladesh from the immigration checkpoint.

However, the other four members of the five-member group were allowed to cross over through the land port as their RT-PCR certificates were found authentic.

Speaking on the matter, West Tripura District Health Officer Dr Sangita Chakraborty said, "A Bangladeshi national was found Covid-19 positive at Akhaura land port, Agartala and he was stopped during the immigration checking as some discrepancies appeared in the reports later it was found that he was concealing his COVID status. He has been sent back to his country. We have sanitized the whole ICP premises as a preventive measure".

Sources in the ICP said that the immigration officials spotted some inconsistencies in connection with the RT-PCR report that the person showed up. To clarify the doubts, the officials put the report on the scanner as per the protocols where it was consequently proven that the report was forged.

After further inquiry, it was established that he was infected with the virus. His details were later found in Bangladesh's Covid-19 tracking database, the source added.

"After being interrogated, the traveller admitted that he was infected with Covid-19 and he printed the negative COVID certificate from the open market to enter Tripura", said a source in ICP.

( With inputs from ANI )

