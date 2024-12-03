Bangladesh paradise for all jihadis: VHP's Vinod Bansal condemns persecution of Hindus

New Delhi, Dec 3 Vinod Bansal, spokesperson for the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), strongly condemned the worsening situation for Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh, calling the country a "paradise for all jihadis."

His comments came in response to the latest setback faced by Chinmoy Krishna Das, a Hindu priest accused of sedition in Bangladesh.

Das’ bail hearing, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed by the Chattogram court to January 2, 2025 after no lawyer appeared on his behalf, highlighting the growing dangers and hostility faced by Hindus and other minorities like Christians and Buddhists in the country.

Bansal, speaking to IANS, emphasised the alarming trend in Bangladesh, where minority communities are facing increasing violence and legal discrimination.

"Bangladesh is becoming a paradise for all jihadis. The very people who pushed Bangladesh to the brink of destruction have become openly violent. Take the case of Ramen Roy, the lawyer who was defending Chinmoy Krishna Das. Hindus in Bangladesh have neither the right to protect their lives nor any legal defence. The situation is such that even if a lawyer stands up for them, he is brutally attacked," Bansal said.

He pointed to the recent reports of Roy's associate being beaten, with his office set on fire, as further evidence of the extreme measures taken against those defending Hindu rights in Bangladesh.

The VHP spokesperson questioned the international community's response to the situation, particularly human rights organisations and the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

He criticised the global silence, especially given the reported human rights violations in Bangladesh, and raised doubts about the credibility of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Bangladesh’s leader, Muhammad Yunus.

“Yunus has been awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, but it is unclear what peace he is promoting while Hindus suffer,” Bansal remarked.

Bansal also expressed frustration over the legal barriers faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. He noted that the lawyer defending Chinmoy Krishna Das was recently slapped with false charges under Article 114, a legal provision that further undermines the ability of Hindus to seek justice.

"This has crossed all limits," Bansal stated.

"Why is the Bar Council silent? Why are no other lawyers standing up for Das's defence? In India, courts work late into the night to deliver justice, but in Bangladesh, when a lawyer tries to help, his home is vandalised, and he is attacked. This is a clear violation of basic human rights."

The VHP leader also reacted strongly to the recent incident at the Benapole landport, where more than 63 Hindu monks were detained by the Bangladeshi authorities despite having valid visas to enter India. The monks, who were on their way to attend a religious ceremony in India, were prevented from crossing the border, sparking outrage among Hindu groups.

"These saints and sages were on their way to India to attend a ceremony, but the Bangladeshi government arrested them at the border. Why are they being stopped? Do they not have the right to travel to India, especially with valid visas? What conspiracy is being hatched against them? They are not safe in Bangladesh, nor are they allowed to leave. If they try to seek legal help, they face further persecution," Bansal concluded.

Significantly, in more than 2,000 documented acts of violence against Hindus and other minorities like Christians and Buddhists in Bangladesh, at least nine minority members have been killed so far.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor