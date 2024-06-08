Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina arrives for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, June 8 Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has become one of the first distinguished guests to set foot in New Delhi for Sunday's swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Hasina arrived in New Delhi on Saturday afternoon and was welcomed by Muktesh Pardeshi, Ministry of External Affairs' Secretary (Consular, Passport, Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs) at the airport.

"This visit of one of our most valued partners will further strengthen India-Bangladesh close and deep-rooted bonds of friendship," said MEA.

Hasina was also among the first foreign leaders to congratulate PM Modi on Wednesday after the BJP-led NDA's win in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

In 2019, then Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid attended the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi as Hasina was unable to travel in person because of a prior commitment.

Besides Hasina, several top leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean Region (IOR) will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of PM Modi and the Council of Ministers scheduled for Sunday evening.

This includes Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Seychelles Vice-President Ahmed Afif, Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay.

In addition to participating in the swearing-in ceremony, the leaders will also attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

"The visit of the leaders to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his third consecutive term is in keeping with the highest priority accorded by India to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision,” MEA said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor