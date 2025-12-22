'Bangladesh turning into jungle of violence': BJP leaders express concern over worsening situation

New Delhi, Dec 22 Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday expressed grave concern over the deteriorating law-and-order situation in Bangladesh, saying the ongoing violence and criminal activities must be stopped immediately for the sake of humanity and stability.

Reacting to recent incidents, Naqvi said the prevailing atmosphere reflected a dangerous breakdown of governance.

“What is happening in Bangladesh, and the way brutal criminals are operating, turning the country into a jungle of violence and crime, must be brought to an end. This is necessary for any nation or religion,” Naqvi said.

He warned that continued silence from authorities in the face of atrocities would indicate a loss of control. “If such atrocities continue and the government keeps watching silently, it shows that the government has effectively become hostage to these forces,” he added.

Echoing similar concerns, Minister Dilip Jaiswal said the situation in Bangladesh should not be viewed in isolation and hinted at external involvement aimed at regional destabilisation. “The situation in Bangladesh cannot be understood so easily. There is Pakistan’s involvement behind these incidents, and even behind Pakistan, there are certain forces. Their objective is to destabilise Nepal and Bangladesh to destabilise India,” Jaiswal said.

The remarks come amid a series of disturbing incidents in Bangladesh. One such incident involved the brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das, who was lynched by a mob following allegations of blasphemy at the garment factory where he worked.

According to reports, on the night of December 18, Das was beaten to death, his body hung from a tree and set on fire after accusations that he had insulted Islam.

However, Bangladeshi authorities have said there is no evidence to support the blasphemy claims. Company Commander of RAB-14 in Mymensingh, Md Samsuzzaman, told leading Bangladeshi daily 'The Daily Star' that investigators found no proof that the deceased had posted or said anything offensive. “No evidence was found indicating that the deceased had written anything on Facebook that might have hurt religious sentiments,” he said, adding that neither locals nor factory workers could confirm the allegations.

Samsuzzaman further stated that no one had personally heard or seen Das insult religion and that he was forcibly pushed out of the factory during rising tensions to protect the premises. He confirmed that seven people have been taken into custody so far, including two initially detained after videos of the incident went viral.

Meanwhile, security concerns have also affected Indian diplomatic operations in Bangladesh. Following a violent incident outside the Indian Assistant High Commission in Chittagong, Indian visa services at the Indian Visa Application Centre (IVAC) in the port city have been suspended from Sunday until further notice. Officials said visa services would resume only after a review of the security situation.

The decision followed clashes outside the mission on Friday, which left at least four people injured, including two police personnel.

According to local media, the unrest erupted after the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of the radical group Inqilab Mancha, with protesters allegedly vandalising parts of the Indian mission premises.

The unfolding developments have raised serious concerns over safety, communal harmony, and regional stability.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor