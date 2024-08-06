Bangladesh unrest: Night curfew clamped in two Manipur districts

Imphal, Aug 6 Anticipating an influx of people from violence-hit Bangladesh, the Manipur government on Tuesday evening directed the Deputy Commissioners of two districts -- Pherzawl and Jiribam -- to clamp night curfew and further strengthen security and vigilance.

In his directive, the Home Department’s Joint Secretary said that due to the prevailing law and order situation in Bangladesh, there is a likelihood of an influx of people from the neighbouring country into Manipur.

“Strict precautionary measures need to be taken to prevent the influx of illegal migrants,” the order said, as it asked the Deputy Commissioners of the two concerned districts to impose night curfew and also take other precautionary measures such as maintenance of strict vigil by district police and other security forces along the borders at all times.

The Deputy Commissioners of Pherzawl and Jiribam districts accordingly imposed the night curfew under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Manipur shares 398 km international borders with Myanmar, but none with Bangladesh. But the state shares inter-state borders with southern Assam, which shares borders with Bangladesh.

Meghalaya, which shares 445 km borders with Bangladesh, also imposed a night curfew on Monday.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the night curfew would cover areas spanning 200 metres from the zero line to prevent the movement of people.

He also said that the BSF would maintain a strict vigil along the India-Bangladesh border in the state.

