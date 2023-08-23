Bangladeshi infiltrator killed in BSF firing in Bengal’s Malda

Kolkata, Aug 23 A Bangladeshi infiltrator trying to enter India by crossing the barbed fencing, was killed in firing by Border Security Personnel (BSF) personnel in Malda district of West Bengal, sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the firing took place late on Tuesday night when the personnel of 70th battalion were patrolling at the Indo-Bangladesh border areas at Naoda area under Kaliachak Police Station in Malda district.

The patrolling BSF personnel spotted the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator trying to enter the Indian territory after crossing the barbed fences at

the international border.

They first verbally asked the infiltrator to refrain from the attempt to cross borders. As the person refused to hear the caution, the border guards personnel fired which led to his injury and subsequently to his death on Wednesday morning.

The body of the deceased has been taken to Malda Medical College & Hospital for post- mortem. The identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

BSF has reportedly started an internal probe in the matter.

--IANS

