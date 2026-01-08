Bangladeshi Muslim population can cross 40 pc population in next Census: Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 8 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday, reiterated his assertion that demographic changes in the state could significantly alter its population profile, claiming that "Bangladeshi Muslims" may account for nearly 40 per cent of Assam's population in the next Census.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a government programme, CM Sarma said the forthcoming Census exercise would bring "unfortunate news" for Assam, alleging that the population of Muslims of Bangladeshi origin has been steadily rising over the decades.

"The Census will reveal that the number of Bangladeshi Muslims could touch close to 40 per cent of the state's population," he added.

The Chief Minister recalled that in July last year, he had warned that if the current growth trend continued, the Muslim population in Assam could become almost equal to that of Hindus by 2041.

As per the 2011 Census, Assam had a total population of 3.12 crore, of which Muslims numbered 1.07 crore, accounting for 34.22 per cent, while Hindus stood at 1.92 crore, or 61.47 per cent.

The nationwide Census, which was originally scheduled for 2021 but deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is now slated to be conducted in two phases.

The house listing and housing census will take place between April and September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027.

Chief Minister Sarma also referred to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Assam, saying that all BJP MLAs and booth-level agents have been instructed to flag any "doubtful person" through the prescribed legal process.

"We will try to ensure that doubtful Miya Muslim votes are identified and removed. The MLAs and Booth Level Agents have been asked to raise objections formally," he said.

Rejecting allegations by the Opposition that voters not supporting the BJP were being selectively deleted from the rolls, CM Sarma said any political party believing that eligible voters have been excluded should approach the authorities by submitting the relevant forms, instead of holding press conferences.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, CM Sarma claimed the party had lost its relevance in Assam.

"Except for illegal Bangladeshis, which indigenous people will vote for Congress?" he remarked.

He also asserted that the Opposition would have little impact in the upcoming state Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in March–April 2026, claiming they were not active at the grassroots level.

On seat-sharing for the upcoming Assam polls, the Chief Minister said the BJP would take a final decision on it by February 15.

