Bangladeshi national arrested for staying without visa in Goa

Panaji, Dec 7 Goa police on Thursday arrested a Bangladeshi national for allegedly staying in the coastal state without passport and visa.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi said that Mapusa Police intercepted him while he was moving in Mapusa city without valid documents like passport and visa.

Accused person is identified as Mohammad Jahangir Mondal, 24, police said.

Dalvi said that initial investigation has revealed that. Mohammad Jahangir Mondal was previously convicted by local court in Vasco and was thereafter deported from India through FRRO- Panaji.

Police have registered offences under section 14 of Foreigner Act 1946, 6(a) of Passport Entry into India Rules 1950 registered.

