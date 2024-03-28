Bangladeshi national held in Ahmedabad for fraudulently acquiring Indian passport

Ahmedabad, March 28 The Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested a Bangladeshi citizen, identified as Mohmandlabhu Mohmandakhil Sardar, residing in the city with Indian and Bangladeshi passports, officials informed on Thursday.

The operation was initiated following a confidential tip-off received by the Additional Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, Ahmedabad City, on March 27. Later on Wednesday, the accused was arrested.

Sardar allegedly possesses a Bangladeshi passport besides fraudulently acquiring an Indian passport using forged documents.

Investigation revealed that “Sardar, under suspicious circumstances, managed to secure various Indian identification proofs, including a passport from the Gulbai Tekra office in 2015, an election card, and an Aadhaar card, facilitated by an acquaintance named Rameshbhai. Despite attempting to migrate to Malaysia with the help of an agent and investing Rs 30,000 for the purpose, Sardar’s plans fell through when the agent met with a fatal accident.” an official said.

Authorities found that Sardar, who has been in India since 2001, was engaged in street vending in Ahmedabad and was married to a local Muslim woman, with whom he has three children.

He led a discreet life in a dilapidated house near the Chandola Lake, supplementing his income through a small grocery store.

