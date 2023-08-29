Bangladeshi national who used fake Indian passport arrested

New Delhi, Aug 29 A Bangladeshi national, who had used a fake Indian passport when he arrived in India in 2016, was caught after he was deported from South Korea for overstaying.

Interestingly, his passport was found to be fake only after he arrived in India after the papers were scanned by the officials at IGI airport.

The officials said that on the fake passport, the accused identified as Anupam Barua, a resident of Banshkhali, Bangladesh, and he had travelled from India to Thailand, Bangladesh and South Korea.

According to the FIR, accessed by IANS, on August 25, one Indian male passenger, Anupam Chowdhary, a resident of Nagpur, as per Indian passport he was holding, arrived from South Korea at IGI Delhi.

"During questioning of the passenger it was found that he is a Bangladeshi national. It was further revealed during questioning that he arrived from Bangladesh to India through Haridaspur Land ICP using his Bangladeshi passport on April 10, 2015 and stayed in Kolkata for one day as transit," read the FIR.

"Then he went to Bodh Gaya, Bihar and stayed in a Buddhist monastery for two days. Then he went to Nagpur Maharashtra and with the help of one Joy Kumar he procured an Aadhar card and PAN card," the FIR further stated.

"With the help of these documents, he fraudulently obtained an Indian passport .To obtain these documents, he gave Rs 20,000 to his agent (Joy Kumar). After he illegally crossed into Bangladesh and again came to India on April 9, 2016 through Haridaspur Border and again went to Bangladeshi passport via Haridaspur Border on July 3, 2016," read the FIR.

"Again, he came to India using Bangladeshi passport on October 21, 2016 from Haridaspur Border. After coming to India, he went to Thailand using Indian passport on December 30, 2016 and came back to India on January 16, 2017," stated the FIR.

"Then again, he went to Bangladesh on January 19, 2017 using his Bangladeshi passport. Again, he came to India on April 24, 2017 via Haridaspur Border and never went back to Bangladesh as per immigration records," said a senior police official.

"Then using his Indian passport he went to South Korea and was working there as a construction labourer. He was caught by local police in South Korea for overstay and was deported to India on August 24," said the official.

"We have registered an FIR under section 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged document) of the Indian penal Code, 12 passport act and 14 foreigners act at IGI police station," said the official.

