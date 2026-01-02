Bangladeshi player row puts Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR at centre of political and religious flashpoint

New Delhi, Jan 2 A major controversy has erupted following criticism by renowned Kathavachak Devkinandan Thakur against Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan after his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), signed Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman.

The issue has triggered sharp reactions across the political spectrum, with leaders from the BJP, Congress, NCP, CPI(M), Samajwadi Party, and Shiv Sena (UBT) weighing in, raising questions about sports, religion, national interest, and alleged atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.

Speaking to IANS, Devkinandan Thakur claimed that the inclusion of a Bangladeshi player by KKR had hurt the sentiments of Hindus across the country, especially in view of the alleged persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh.

He alleged that violence against Hindus in the neighbouring country was continuing unabated and described recent incidents of brutal attacks.

Thakur maintained that religious leaders generally do not interfere in sports or entertainment but said the present circumstances warranted objection.

Questioning Shah Rukh Khan’s decision, he said that allowing a player from Bangladesh to play in the IPL for a significant sum amounted to hurting the sentiments of “100 crore Hindus.” He demanded that Bangladeshi cricketers be excluded from the IPL under the current situation and warned of protests if the demand was not met.

Reiterating his stance, Thakur said his concern was not about Shah Rukh Khan’s profession or status but about what he described as the protection of Hindu interests globally.

The controversy soon took a political turn, with the Congress questioning the ‘selective’ targeting of Shah Rukh Khan and shifting the focus to the government and cricket authorities.

Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the government must be questioned on why Bangladeshi players were allowed to participate in the IPL if concerns over atrocities were genuine.

She asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior ministers were silent on the issue and questioned the role of the BCCI and its Secretary, Jay Shah.

Congress leader Rakesh Sinha alleged that Shah Rukh Khan’s identity was being deliberately targeted and accused BJP leaders and religious figures of selective outrage.

He pointed out that cricket matches between India and Pakistan were played even after terror incidents and questioned why similar objections were not raised at that time.

Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat dismissed the controversy as unwarranted, while NCP (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Fauzia Khan criticised what she described as communal politics.

She questioned why playing cricket with Pakistan was acceptable while signing a Bangladeshi player had become controversial, calling the debate “backward and uncivilised.”

CPI(M) leader Hannan Mollah condemned the mixing of religion and politics with sports, saying such practices were unhealthy and should be avoided. Samajwadi Party spokesperson Ashutosh Verma urged religious leaders to ‘stay away’ from politics. He further told them to ‘focus on social welfare’.

Amid the growing row, BJP leaders offered mixed reactions. BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said sports should not be linked with politics but acknowledged that emotions naturally rise when issues of national interest are involved.

He said the Centre had taken diplomatic steps by summoning the Bangladesh High Commissioner and raising concerns over minority safety.

BJP MP Yogender Chandolia, however, supported Devkinandan Thakur’s sentiments, saying that deliberately signing a Bangladeshi player amid reports of atrocities appeared provocative and that the contract should be terminated.

The issue also sparked reactions in Jammu and Kashmir, where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Manish Sahni warned of protests if Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman played for KKR. He claimed violence against Hindus in Bangladesh was increasing and demanded a complete boycott of Bangladeshi players in the IPL and upcoming international tournaments.

BJP leader Raj K. Purohit demanded action against Shah Rukh Khan. He sought a boycott of his films. His statement further fuelled the controversy, drawing ire from opposition leaders.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal said Shah Rukh Khan must decide whether he stands with India or “anti-national forces,” asserting that the actor should clarify his position amid the ongoing debate.

Congress MP Manoj Kumar called for keeping sports separate from religion and community identity. While condemning violence in Bangladesh, he said cricket should remain a sport, and players should not be targeted based on nationality.

--IANS

brt/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor