Bangladeshi Smugglers Assault BSF Constable Bhole With Bamboo Sticks and Iron Rods, Weapons and Radio Snatched

A BSF Constable, Bhole, was assaulted by the Bangladeshi smugglers on June 2, said Border Security Force to news agency ANI. Bhole was deployed on outpost duty at the India-Bangladesh Border and was tasked with operating the fence gate.

A large number of miscreants tried to cross the international border (IB) in Tripura illegally at around 1330 hours (1:30 pm), intent on smuggling sugar and gathered near the fencing gate. "Further, they started hurling abusive language and instigated the BSF Constable on duty with provocative language and vulgar gestures," BSF said.

Bhole was gheraoed and assaulted as the miscreants tried to drag him to the Bangladeshi side. "They also snatched his weapon along with the radio set. Constable Bhole managed to escape, however, he was assaulted with bamboo sticks and iron rods due to which he sustained grievous injuries. A commandant-level flag meeting was held with the counterpart, and the BSF lodged a strong protest," BSF added.

The snatched weapon and radio set were returned to the Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh. "BSF remains committed to maintaining peace and tranquillity along the India-Bangladesh Border and continues to work closely with the Border Guard Bangladesh," the organisation said.