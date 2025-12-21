Bangladeshi youth arrested from West Bengal's Hooghly for entering India illegally

Kolkata, Dec 21 A youth from Bangladesh has been arrested in West Bengal's Hooghly district, the police said on Sunday.

The youth is accused of illegally residing in India for a long time.

The police arrested the youth on Saturday night after receiving a complaint from local residents.

According to police sources, the accused man has been identified as Riyad Hasan.

He originally hails from Barishal in Bangladesh.

After questioning him, it was revealed that the youth came to Kolkata nearly three years ago through an agent.

He had no valid documents with him, police added.

At first, the accused youth stayed in the Tollygunge area in Kolkata.

However, recently he moved to the Hooghly district and had been living in the Tinna area of ​​Pandua for some time.

Local residents became suspicious and informed the police.

The Pandua police arrested the youth on Saturday night.

A case has been registered against the accused Bangladeshi man on charges of illegal entering the country.

No visa or passport was found in his possession, police said.

Amid the violent situation unfolding in Bangladesh and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in West Bengal, the arrest of a Bangladeshi infiltrator has become a cause for concern.

For last one month, several illegal residents from Bangladesh were caught living in Bengal for a long time.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating why the youth from Barishal was here and whether he has any relatives or acquaintances illegally residing in India.

Riyad was produced before the Chinsurah court on Sunday where the police sought his custody.

Kalyan Sarkar, the Additional Superintendent of Police of Hooghly Rural Police District, said, "A resident of Bangladesh was illegally residing here. He has been arrested. We are investigating the reason why he came to Pandua. We are also trying to find out through whom he came to the country and for what purpose."

