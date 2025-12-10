Bank fraud case: ED files prosecution complaint against firm’s proprietor, others in Kolkata court

Kolkata, Dec 10 Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint (PC) against P.K. Enterprises under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, at a special PMLA court in Kolkata in connection with a bank fraud case, the central agency informed on Wednesday.

The complaint has been filed against P.K. Enterprises proprietor, Prasenjit Das, son of late Purnendu Das -- whom ED has identified as the orchestrator of the bank forgery-- Chandan Sarkar, Laltu Saha and three others.

According to a statement issued by ED on Wednesday, the agency initiated an investigation into the matter based on an FIR registered by the banking and securities fraud cell of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

According to ED, during investigation it was revealed that that Late Purnendu Das through his proprietorship firm had availed packing credit facility of Rs 8 crore and foreign bill negotiation facility of Rs 25 crore from erstwhile Allahabad Bank, which had now been merged with Indian Bank, for export of onions to Bangladesh and caused wrongful loss of Rs 26.72 crore to the bank by submitting forged export bills.

ED further claimed that the sight bills under letters of credit opened at various banks of Bangladesh and negotiated for the said proprietorship entity by the erstwhile Allahabad Bank aggregating to an amount of Rs 25 crore became overdue.

When Allahabad Bank asked for the payment of the export bills, the banks of Bangladesh, which opened the letters of credit, refused payment, citing non-receipt of goods as the reason, ED claimed.

According to it, Late Purnendu diverted loan proceeds to the account of his son’s proprietorship firm, P.K. Enterprise, and in his personal accounts, resulting in the siphoning of the funds availed from the erstwhile Allahabad Bank. He also issued 70 bearer cheques in the name of different suppliers of goods (onions), including himself, and withdrew cash using those 70 bearer cheques through employees of the entity owned by him.

“Earlier in this case, a provisional attachment order had been issued in the case attaching five immovable properties worth Rs 34.42 lakh (approx.),” the ED statement read.

