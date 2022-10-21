Bank Holidays: Banks closed for 6 days from tomorrow

Several banks across the country will remain shut for six consecutive days starting Saturday, i.e October 22 due to Dhanteras and Diwali.Ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras is another festival in which people buy gold and silver to bring prosperity to their homes. While Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival, Bhai Dooj is the last day. Banks will remain shut across the country on Saturday due to Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month.

All the banks will be closed on October 23 too as it falls on Sundays. India is celebrating Diwali on Monday, i.e October 24. The banks will be closed across India except in Sikkim capital Gangtok, Hyderabad and Imphal. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there were 21 bank holidays in the month of October.