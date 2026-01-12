Bank Holidays in January 2026: Banks to Close for Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti – Full List Inside

The year 2026 has begun on a festive note, with January packed with major harvest celebrations across India. These festivals not only bring joy and traditional observances but also impact banking operations in different states. Key celebrations such as Lohri, Makar Sankranti, and Pongal result in state-specific bank closures notified by the Reserve Bank of India under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Besides festival-related holidays, banks will also remain closed on all Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and the national holiday of Republic Day on January 26, 2026.

1. Lohri – January 13, 2026

Lohri is primarily celebrated in northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi. The festival marks the end of winter and is associated with harvesting of crops. Banks in these regions will remain closed on January 13 to allow staff and customers to participate in festivities. Lohri is celebrated with bonfires, traditional songs, and food items like sesame seeds, jaggery, and peanuts. Due to this closure, customers in the affected states should plan any essential banking transactions, including cash withdrawals, deposits, and cheque submissions, ahead of the festival to avoid inconvenience.

2. Makar Sankranti – January 14, 2026

Makar Sankranti is a pan-Indian harvest festival, celebrated under different names such as Uttarayan, Sakraat, Magh Bihu, and Sankranti. Most states across India will observe a bank holiday on January 14, reflecting the importance of this occasion in agricultural and cultural traditions. The festival signifies the sun’s transition into the zodiac sign of Capricorn and is associated with kite flying, feasts, and rituals. Customers should note that banks in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and other regions will remain closed on this day, while digital banking services such as UPI, net banking, and ATMs continue to operate without disruption.

3. Pongal – January 14 to January 17, 2026

Pongal is a four-day harvest festival celebrated with great enthusiasm in Tamil Nadu. Banks in the state will remain closed during select days, including Thai Pongal on January 14, Thiruvalluvar Day on January 15, and Uzhavar Thirunal on January 16. This festival is a time of thanksgiving to the Sun God for a bountiful harvest, with families preparing traditional dishes, decorating homes, and visiting temples. Other southern states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana also observe Sankranti-related bank holidays depending on local customs, so residents should check state-specific notifications before planning banking activities.

4. Festival Closures Across Northern and Central India

Northern and central states will observe January holidays linked to harvest celebrations. Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed on January 13 for Lohri, followed by Sankranti-related holidays. Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan mark January 14 as a holiday for Uttarayan or Sankranti. These closures can extend to mid-January, affecting banking services for customers in multiple cities. Residents are advised to complete cash withdrawals, deposits, or loan-related work in advance. Digital banking platforms remain accessible during this period, ensuring that essential online transactions are unaffected despite the physical branch closures.

5. Eastern and Northeastern States’ Bank Holidays

In eastern and northeastern India, bank holidays are linked to regional harvest festivals. For example, Assam observes a closure on January 14 for Magh Bihu. Other states in the region may also schedule holidays depending on local calendars. These regional observances reflect India’s cultural diversity and impact banking operations in state-specific ways. While physical branches are closed, digital banking services—including mobile apps, UPI, and ATMs—remain functional. Customers should plan for transactions that require branch visits, such as cheque deposits, cash handling, or account documentation, to avoid delays due to these festival holidays.

6. Regular Weekly and National Holidays

Apart from festival-related closures, banks across India will observe their regular weekly offs. This includes all Sundays, the second Saturday (January 10), and the fourth Saturday (January 24). Republic Day on January 26 is a nationwide bank holiday. Customers should note that services requiring physical branch visits, such as loan approvals, cheque clearances, and cash transactions, must be planned in advance. However, online and digital platforms like net banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and UPI will remain operational, allowing uninterrupted access to essential banking services during these closures.

January 2026 Bank Holidays:

Date Festival/Event States/Regions Affected Bank Holiday Status Jan 10 Second Saturday All India Closed Jan 13 Lohri Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi Closed Jan 14 Makar Sankranti/Uttarayan Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Most Other States Closed Jan 14 Thai Pongal Tamil Nadu Closed Jan 15 Thiruvalluvar Day Tamil Nadu Closed Jan 16 Uzhavar Thirunal Tamil Nadu Closed Jan 24 Fourth Saturday All India Closed Jan 26 Republic Day All India Closed

January 2026 is a month filled with cultural celebrations, resulting in multiple bank holidays across India. While festival closures provide opportunities for families to come together and celebrate harvest festivals, they also require careful planning for banking activities. Customers should schedule essential transactions in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience. Digital banking services, including net banking, UPI, mobile banking, and ATMs, remain fully operational, providing uninterrupted access to banking functions. Staying informed about state-specific holidays and national closures will ensure smooth financial planning throughout this festive month.