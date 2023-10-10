Bank manager foils robbery in Bihar

Patna, Oct 10 A bank manager in Bihar’s Madhubani district was able to foil a robbery at his bank after overpowering two burglars on Tuesday.

The bank manager overpowered two burglars and handed them over to the district police. After seeing the bravery of the bank manager, the other two burglars fled from the spot.

The incident occurred at Canara Bank at Rahika Branch in Madhubani district. One of the bank guards has sustained gunshot injury on his leg and has been admitted to the hospital.

“Around 10.20 am on Tuesday, four robbers carrying firearms struck on the Canara Bank at Rahika Block. They entered the bank as customers and tried to rob the bank. However, the bank manager acted swiftly and overpowered two of them. This led to panic among others and they fled from the spot,” said Madhubani Police officials said.

He said that they have arrested the accused and efforts are on to nab the other two. The identification of accused who are on the run is underway, he said.

“We have seized four home-made pistols, 1 Katta, 15 live cartridges, 1 Apache bike, two mobile phones and a bag from their possession,” he said.

