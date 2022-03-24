Bank Recruitment 2022: Recruitment for 105 posts in Bank of Baroda; check details

There is good news for candidates looking for a job in a bank. Bank of Baroda has invited online applications for various posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website www.bankofbaroda.in till 12 noon tonight. Bank of Baroda will fill a total of 105 posts. Under this, managers and officers from Fraud Risk Management, MSMEs and Corporate Credit departments will be recruited. Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview along with written test.

Vacancies

Number of posts: 105

Important date

Last date to apply: March 24, 2022

What are the vacancies?

Manager (Digital Fraud) (Fraud Risk Management) 15

Credit Officer (MSME Department) 40

Credit Export / Import Business (MSME Department) 20

Forex Acquisition and Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) 30

Salary

After being selected in the recruitment process for 105 posts in Bank of Baroda, the candidates will be paid a salary of Rs 69,180 to Rs 89,890 per month.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs.600 while applying. Which they can pay online. However, the fee for SC / ST / Disabled / Women candidates is only Rs.100.

How to apply?

After visiting the website, click in the career section.

Here the link to apply online along with the relevant recruitment notification download link has been activated.

On the application page, candidates will first have to register through their email, mobile number and other details.

Candidates can submit application by logging in with the given registration number and password.