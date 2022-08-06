Bank Recruitment : Job Opportunity in 'PNB' Bank for graduates;see details

It is a great opportunity to get a job in Punjab National Bank. PNB has issued a notification for the recruitment of Officer and Manager posts. Candidates will be recruited for more than 100 seats. Interested and eligible candidates are requested to apply through PNB website pnbindia.in.

Interested candidates can apply for this post till 30th August 2022. You can apply for this through online mode. Before applying you can check the necessary details and selection process. You can also get information about this on PNB's website.

How many posts?

Officer (Fire Safety) – 23 Posts

Manager (Security) – 80 Posts

Total No. of Posts -103

Who can apply?

For Officer (Fire Safety) it is mandatory to have BE from National Fire Service College Nagpur or Bachelors Degree in Fire Technology or Safety and Fire Engineering. Apart from this one year experience is also required.

Manager (Security)- Degree in any discipline from a recognized college is a must. Besides, 5 years experience in Army, Navy, Air Force or 5 years service as Deputy Superintendent or Assistant Commandant in Police Department.



The minimum age limit for these posts is 21 years and upper age limit is 35 years.

How much will the salary be?

The candidate who gets job in the post of Officer will be paid Rs.36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840 and for the post of Manager Rs.48170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810. Candidates will be selected through online test and interview. For other candidates a fee of Rs.1003 will have to be paid. Whereas candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Tribes, PWD categories will have to pay a fee of Rs.59.