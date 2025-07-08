Bank Robbery In Bihar : 3 Men Loot Rs 10 Lakh at Gunpoint in Muzaffarpur, CCTV Footage Surfaces

A shocking robbery incident took place in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district in broad daylight. This incident took place on July 7 Monday around 2:00 Pm and got recorded on CCTV. Holding staff, customers and security guard at gunpoint and swiftly looted lakhs of rs from rural bank.

As per the latestly report around 10 Lakh in cash before fleeing from the scene. The entire episode got captured on camera and in footage it can be seen masked assailants threatening the people. He forcefuly asked cashier to hand over the money before breaking the bank locker and collecting cash.

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के ग्रामीण बैंक में सोमवार दोपहर को तीन अपराधी बैंक पहुंचे और गन प्वाइंट पर बैंक के कर्मियों, ग्राहकों और गेट पर तैनात सुरक्षा गार्ड को बंधक बना लिया.



इसके बाद अपराधियों ने लगभग 10 लाख रुपये की नकदी लूट ली और मौके से फरार हो गए. pic.twitter.com/cbaKeHdV6X — Madan Mohan Soni (@madanjournalist) July 8, 2025

Also Read: Robbery in Pune: Jewellery Shop Owner and Staff Seriously Injured in Theft, Gold and Cash Stolen

In separate incident in Gujarat A jeweller was killed and another co-worker was injured in an attempted armed robbery at a jewellery showroom in the Sachin area of Gujarat's Surat. One of the three robbers was nabbed by the locals. The others managed to escape the scene. According to the police, the incident took place at Shreenathji Jewellers' showroom at around 8.40 pm on Monday, July 8.