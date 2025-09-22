Bank staffer shot dead in Bihar's Vaishali

Patna, Sep 22 A microfinance manager of Axis Bank was gunned down by unidentified criminals in Bihar’s Vaishali district on Monday.

The incident occurred near Kanchanapur village under the jurisdiction of Bidupur police station in the district.

The deceased, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Sahebganj, Muzaffarpur, has been working at the bank’s Kanchanapur branch since February this year.

According to the police, Rakesh was returning to the branch on his motorcycle after sanctioning a loan when he was attacked by three unidentified criminals lying in wait.

Rakesh lost his life on the spot. He sustained a gunshot injury in his stomach.

Sadar SDPO Subodh Kumar rushed to the spot with his team and sent the dead body to Hajipur Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also examined the scene.

“A used bullet has been recovered from the crime scene. District borders have been sealed, and intensive vehicle checking is underway to prevent the culprits from escaping. The criminals will be arrested soon,” SDPO Subodh Kumar said.

The brazen attack has sparked anger among locals, who questioned the deteriorating law and order situation.

“What is this? People are being killed in broad daylight. The criminals have no fear of anyone; that’s why such crimes are happening,” said a resident.

Police have not yet established the motive or identified the attackers.

“We have registered an FIR of murder under the relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sahita (BNS) Act in Bidupur police station. We are checking the CCTV cameras around the area to identify the accused,” Kumar said.

“We have informed the deceased's family about the incident and are also taking statements of the person Rakesh met for the loan today. We are also scanning the phone number of the deceased to find some clues about the motive of the incident. The police team will also take the statements of Rakesh's office colleagues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor