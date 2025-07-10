Banks should free frozen accounts in cyber crimes after submitting police certificates: Maha CM

Mumbai, July 10 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said that the Maharashtra Cyber Security Project has been launched to control cyber crimes.

He said that under this project, there is a centre of excellence, and through this, the money of citizens who have been duped in cyber crimes is being returned immediately.

To get the money duped from the bank accounts 'frozen' by banks in cyber crimes, banks should free such accounts after submitting police certificates so that the concerned can get their money, he added.

He was replying to a calling attention motion moved by Siddharth Shirole regarding cyber crimes.

He said that, according to the Reserve Bank circular, banks will no longer be able to turn a blind eye to cyber crimes. Banks will have to pay the amount in bank-related fraud cases. Citizens should immediately report cyber fraud if they notice it. For this, 1945 and 1930 helpline numbers have been issued.

“If a complaint is made, the amount being defrauded can be stopped immediately. There is such a system. Public awareness is being created on a large scale to prevent fraud from cyber crimes. The central government will be requested to amend the law, make the law more effective and enter into agreements with the relevant countries to bring back the money involved from cyber crimes from abroad,” he added.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Yogesh Kadam said, "In cases of fraud committed using a VPN network, a VPN in India can be traced. However, it is difficult to trace a VPN from abroad. There is a proposal to create five cyber police stations in Pune city. A positive decision will be taken on this."

Minister Kadam said that Maharashtra has a cybersecurity project based on artificial intelligence. Through this project, in cases of fraud, the account can be frozen and the amount can be stopped within two to two and a half minutes. Five thousand policemen are also being trained in cyber in the next five years.

Meanwhile, School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse in the state assembly said that SIT will be formed to investigate the irregularities in the Shalarth 'ID' case in the state.

Member Sanjay Upadhyay had moved the calling attention motion with regard to irregularities in the Shalarth ID. Minister Bhuse said that a special investigation team comprising IAS, IPS officers and educationists will be formed to investigate the matter. He said that the concerned Deputy Director of Education is being suspended.

