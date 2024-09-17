Banned PFI now operating as SDPI: Union Minister on K'taka violence

Bengaluru, Sep 17 Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has alleged that the banned outfit, the Popular Front of India (PFI), was now operating under the banner of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

"All the leaders of the PFI have joined the SDPI," said Shobha Karandlaj here, adding, “The Congress government should wake up at least now. It must immediately arrest anti-national and anti-social elements. No action has been taken against the SDPI. In many places, Congress has joined hands with the SDPI, and this alliance is strengthening the SDPI.”

“These anti-national and anti-social elements, who insulted the idol of Lord Ganapathi during the Nagamangala visarjan procession, should be dealt with immediately. I urge the Congress government to take action and maintain law and order in the state,” she added.

The Union Minister further noted that criminals were gaining the upper hand in Karnataka, and anti-national forces were becoming more prominent. “When those responsible for raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans in Vidhana Soudha are not punished, and when the government encourages anti-national forces, bitter incidents occur in our state,” she remarked.

“In places like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Nagamangala, and Kolar, slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ have been heard, and Pakistan flags have been waved. However, the state government is not taking any action. They are more focused on vote bank politics and only care about securing votes. This is the mindset of CM Siddaramaiah, so how can we expect patriotism and lawfulness from him? We cannot even expect justice,” the Minister said.

“I had earlier demanded an NIA probe into the Nagamangala incident. There is the involvement of some forces from Kerala in the violence here. That’s why I insisted on an NIA probe from day one. Only the NIA can uncover the truth, including who arrived from Kerala, who was wearing masks, who pelted stones, and who hurled petrol bombs. The hands of the police department are tied by the Congress government, and they can only act under its directions,” Karandlaje said.

“CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara had dismissed the Nagamangala Ganesh Visarjan procession violence as a small incident. We cannot expect justice from them. Only an NIA investigation can reveal who came from Kerala, who supported the violence and rioting, and who burned the shops,” she asserted.

Commenting on the arrest of BJP MLA Munirathna, the Union Minister stated, “The law will take its course, and appropriate action will be taken. The truth must come out. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) must test the audio clip. The government should ensure a fair investigation without pursuing party politics.”

Speaking about the BJP’s celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, Karandlaje said, “Across the country, we are participating in service activities like the Swachhata Abhiyan. Party workers are organizing art exhibitions on the nation’s development since independence, blood donation camps, and health check-up camps to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.”

“Prime Minister Modi should be blessed with more strength to serve the country. He has dedicated his entire life to the nation and has gained nothing for himself. He has committed his youth, time, and intelligence to the country. He has earned respect on the global stage and is now recognised as a global leader. May God bless him with health and longevity,” she concluded.

