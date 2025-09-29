BAPS’ Bhadreshdas Swami becomes first saint-scholar to get highest literary award, Saraswati Samman

Ahmedabad, Sep 29 In a historic moment, Mahamahopadhyay Bhadreshdas Swami, an eminent scholar-saint of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, was honoured with the nation’s prestigious Saraswati Samman 2024 for his monumental Sanskrit work ‘Swaminarayan Siddhant Sudha’.

This also marked the first time in the award’s history that a saint has been conferred this honour, and the first Sanskrit work in 22 years to receive it.

Instituted in 1991 by the K.K. Birla Foundation, Saraswati Samman is considered among the most prestigious and coveted recognitions in Indian literature.

The grand ceremony was held at BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Shahibaug, and it saw the presence of Governor Acharya Devvrat, Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri (Chairman of the Selection Committee), university vice-chancellors, and thousands of devotees.

Justice Sikri noted, “Among the works in 22 languages, this book stood unparalleled.

Dedicating the award to his Gurus - Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj, Bhadreshdas Swami said, “This is not my achievement but a sacred responsibility for the welfare of humanity.”

Senior BAPS saint Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami emphasised, “This honour uplifts the entire Sant Samaj of India. Its impact is not just literary – it is civilizational.”

Notably, Saraswati Samman is considered India’s highest literary recognition, awarded annually for outstanding works in any of the 22 Indian languages. It includes a citation, a memento, and Rs 15 lakh prize.

Swaminarayan Siddhant Sudha presents the Akshar-Purushottam Darshan in rigorous Sanskrit style, promoting values of equality, knowledge, and liberation.

This milestone places India’s spiritual literature on the world stage, reaffirming the timeless power of Sanskrit wisdom.

