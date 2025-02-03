BAPS Hindu Mandir and cultural complex opens in South Africa’s Johannesburg

New Delhi, Feb 3 The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex in Northriding, Johannesburg officially opened its doors on Monday, following the sacred Pran Pratishtha ceremony, led by Mahant Swami Maharaj, the global spiritual leader of BAPS.

This is the largest Hindu temple in Southern Hemisphere and its grand inauguration was marked by a 12-day special festival of Hope and Unity.

The temple stands as a beacon of unity, heritage, and interfaith dialogue.

To commemorate this historic occasion, BAPS has organised a 12-day ‘Festival of Hope and Unity’, featuring a series of spiritual and cultural events that highlight the deep-rooted ties between Indian and African traditions.

Deputy President Paul Mashatile attended the event and met BAPS spiritual head, Mahant Swami Maharaj. He praised the Mandir’s contribution to multiculturalism and interfaith harmony in South Africa and commended its role in strengthening the country’s cultural diversity and fostering understanding among communities.

Spanning 5.9 hectares with over 37,000 square meters of built-up space, the Mandir and cultural complex represent a significant investment by the Indian community in South Africa.

It serves as:

* A Jewel of Hope and Unity – A landmark that unites people of all backgrounds in peace and harmony.

* A Home for Arts, Culture, and Spirituality – Showcasing exquisite craftsmanship and the rich heritage of Hindu traditions.

* A Hub for Multicultural and Inter-religious Dialogue – Promoting understanding and collaboration across faiths.

A lasting legacy

Constructed with the dedication of hundreds of volunteers, the Mandir is a testament to selfless service and devotion. The temple premises also embrace environmental sustainability, with over 100 trees planted as part of BAPS’ commitment to ecological responsibility.

With its official inauguration, the BAPS Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex has become a spiritual and cultural milestone for South Africa and an inspirational force for generations to come.

