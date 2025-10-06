Bar Council of India suspends advocate who attempted to attack CJI Gavai

New Delhi, Oct 6 The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Monday suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore with immediate effect after he attempted to attack Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai inside the Supreme Court.

In a letter issued to advocate Rakesh Kishore and Bar Council of Delhi, BCI Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra said that Kishore’s conduct was inconsistent with its Rules on Standards of Professional Conduct and Etiquette and the dignity of the court.

“It appears that at about 11.35 a.m. on 6 October 2025, in Court No. 1 of the Supreme Court of India, you i.e. Advocate Rakesh Kishore, enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi vide enrolment nos. D/1647/2009, removed your sports shoes and attempted to hurl them towards the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India during ongoing proceedings, whereupon you were detained by security…In view of the foregoing, you i.e. Advocate Rakesh Kishore is suspended from practice with immediate effect,” the interim order stated.

During the period of suspension, Kishore is debarred from appearing, acting, pleading, or practising in any court, tribunal, or authority in India.

The BCI asked the Delhi Bar Council to ensure immediate compliance of its interim order by updating his status on its rolls and notifying all courts and tribunals within its jurisdiction.

The suspension order is to be circulated to the registries of the Supreme Court, all High Courts, and all District Courts, as well as concerned Bar Associations, including the Supreme Court Bar Association.

“Any identity card, proximity pass or access permission issued by any court or Bar Association to you in the capacity of an advocate shall remain inoperative during the operation of this order,” the order added.

It also mandates Kishore to file an affidavit of compliance within 48 hours of service, confirming that he is not appearing in any matter during the suspension period.

A show cause notice will be issued requiring him to explain within 15 days why the suspension should not be continued and further disciplinary action taken.

“This order is interim and without prejudice to any proceedings under the general law or the Advocates Act, 1961,” the BCI clarified.

