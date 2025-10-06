Bar Council of India Suspends Lawyer Who Attempted to Attack CJI BR Gavai

The Bar Council of India suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore on Monday after he allegedly tried to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai in the Supreme Court. The incident occurred around 11:35 a.m. in Court No. 1. Kishore reportedly removed his sports shoe and attempted to hurl it toward the Chief Justice. Security personnel immediately intervened and prevented the act.

The Bar Council of India has suspended the membership of lawyer Rakesh Kishore who attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice of India (CJI). The council termed the act as a serious breach of discipline and took immediate action against him pic.twitter.com/2aR1LBsfeI — IANS (@ians_india) October 6, 2025

The suspension order, issued by BCI chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra, stated that Kishore’s conduct was “prima facie inconsistent with the dignity of the court” and violated the Advocates Act, 1961, and Bar Council of India rules.

During the suspension, Kishore is barred from appearing, acting, pleading, or practising in any court, tribunal, or authority in India. The BCI will issue a show-cause notice asking him to explain within 15 days why the suspension should not continue.

The Bar Council of Delhi has been directed to ensure compliance and notify all courts and tribunals under its jurisdiction. The Supreme Court Registry and all high courts and district courts will circulate the order to filing counters and relevant bar associations, including the Supreme Court Bar Association.