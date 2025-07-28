Barabanki Stampede: 2 Killed, 19 Injured After Monkey Pulls Electric Wire During Sawan Somwar Festivities at Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple

At least two people were killed and 19 others were injured at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district in a stampede-like situation on Sawan Somwar (Monday), July 28, according to the Hindustan Times. According to the police, the incident occurred when a monkey broke the electric wire after pulling it, causing panic among devotees at the temple premises, fearing a possible shock. The broken wire fell on the tin shed.

"Devotees were offering prayers when a monkey jumped onto an electric wire, causing it to fall on a shed. This led to an electric current passing through the structure," Barabanki District Magistrate (DM) said.

Also Read | 8 killed, 30 injured in Mansa Devi stampede in Haridwar.

Barabanki DM Shashank Tripathi reached the spot along with the rescue team and police. Tripathi said around 19 people were admitted to Haidergarh and Trivediganj Community Health Centre, two of whom are said to be critically ill.

#WATCH | Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh | Barabanki DM Shashank Tripathi says, "Devotees came to Ausaneshwar Mahadev temple to offer prayers on Monday of the 'saavan' month. The electric wire broke and fell on the shed. Around 19 people were injured by electric shock. The injured were… pic.twitter.com/Vitn7dzVih — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2025

""Devotees came to Ausaneshwar Mahadev temple to offer prayers on Monday of the 'saavan' month. The electric wire broke and fell on the shed. The law and order situation is normal here," said Tripathi while briefing the media about the incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the Barabanki stampede caused at the Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple by a fallen electric wire and directed officials to ensure prompt relief and proper treatment for the injured.