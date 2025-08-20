Barabanki Wife Swap Case: Husband Forces Spouse to Live With Friend, Moves in With Friend’s Wife

A bizarre incident from Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh, has caught attention for its uncanny resemblance to Kiran Rao’s film Laapataa Ladies. In the movie, two women accidentally end up with each other’s husbands during a train journey. However, in this real-life case, the wife swap was deliberate. A man named Anup allegedly forced his wife to live with his friend Pappu, while he began staying with Pappu’s wife, Savita. For the past four months, the unusual arrangement has continued, with claims of coercion, threats, and physical abuse surfacing in the shocking matter.

According to Pappu, whenever he tried to send Anup’s wife back to her marital home, she was beaten mercilessly. He further alleged that his own wife supported Anup in this plan. “My wife has been pressuring me to marry Anup’s wife in court. For four months, I have been living with her against my will,” Pappu claimed. He also stated that his wife handed him ₹10,000 and insisted that he marry Anup’s wife legally. Meanwhile, Anup and Savita reportedly developed an intimate relationship during this period and even registered their marriage in court.

Details about Anup’s marriage reveal that he married his wife two years ago, but the relationship was troubled from the beginning. After the wedding, Anup allegedly assaulted her regularly during family disputes and often left her at her parental home. She ended up living with her family for one and a half years before being persuaded to return to her husband. However, upon her return, Anup allegedly began pressuring her to live with Pappu. His wife claimed that whenever she resisted, he threatened to kill her, saying there was no place for her in his house anymore.

Pappu added that while he was away at work, Anup frequently visited his home, which led to a growing closeness between him and Savita. Over time, their relationship evolved into a live-in arrangement, and the two continued to live together openly. Pappu accused Anup of refusing to give up his wife under any circumstances, while his wife also sided with Anup, intensifying his helplessness. Despite mediation attempts, the bizarre arrangement has caused social tension, with both families caught in an unusual marital mess. Shockingly, Anup and Pappu had been close friends for years, which makes the case even more complicated.

The matter eventually reached the police, who attempted to mediate between Anup, his wife, Pappu, and Savita. However, their efforts failed as none of the parties agreed to separate. Reports suggest that both Anup and Pappu have been working in Ahmedabad for nearly seven years and have lived in close proximity, often visiting each other’s homes. Their friendship eventually gave way to this controversial arrangement, which has now turned into a full-blown marital dispute. Pappu, who married Savita seven years ago, claims he has been forced into this unusual situation against his wishes, while the police continue to look for a resolution.