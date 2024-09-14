Baramulla Encounter: Terrorist Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s District (Watch Video)

A terrorist was gunned down on Saturday after an overnight encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday, September 14. They said a cordon-and-search operation was launched in Chak Tapper Kreeri in the north Kashmir district’s Pattan area late Friday night.

The operation turned into an encounter after terrorists fired at a search party of the forces, who then retaliated, according to a police official.

The cordon was maintained during the night and in an exchange of fire in the morning, the terrorist was killed, he said. The identity and group affiliation of the terrorist are being ascertained, he said, adding that the operation was underway.

Live Drone Shot Visual of Killed Militant in Baramulla Encounter

Live Drone Shot Visual of Killed Millitants in Baramulla Encounter



Two Millitants has eliminated #Baramullahttps://t.co/bOuA39a4CApic.twitter.com/TgJ4TDmnXG — Team Charlie 🦂 (@Team_Charlie9) September 14, 2024

Drone footage shared on social media shows an injured terrorist rolling around in agony in the Tapper Kreeri Pattan orchard area of Baramulla district.

Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police on the intervening night of 13-14 September in the general area of Chak Tapar Kreeri, Baramulla. Contact was established and a firefight ensued. Operation is in progress.